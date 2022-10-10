Three Covid-19 deaths reported in Bangladesh

Bangladesh on Monday witnessed three Covid-19 deaths and 367 coronavirus positive cases in 24 hours.

Bangladesh reported 9.19 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 3,994 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 262 while zero Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed a total of 29,384 people and infected 20,30,090 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 19,70,639 after another 644 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 97.07 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.45 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

Among the 29,384 fatalities, 12,929 occurred in Dhaka, 5,896 in Chattogram, 2,155 in Rajshahi, 3,734 in Khulna, 993 in Barishal, 1,348 in Sylhet, 1,427 in Rangpur and 902 in Mymensingh divisions.