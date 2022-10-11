3-week COVID vaccination for children in upazila level starts

After city corporation campaign, COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 years began in the country on Tuesday.

The government’s aim to bring around one crore children under this three-week campaign. The vaccination began at 427 upazilas across the country.

The children will be given special vaccine of Pfizer-BioNTech. The second dose vaccine will be inoculated after eight weeks of the first dose.

After the trial basis vaccination started on August 11, the COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given to children aged 5-11 in the city corporation areas till Monday (October 10).