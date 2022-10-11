Bangladesh reports 2 more Covid deaths

Bangladesh reported two more deaths from Covid-19 and 460 fresh cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

The country’s total fatalities rose to 29,386 with the new deaths. The new cases raised the country’s total caseload to 2,030,550, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest deceased were a man and a woman from Chattogram and Khulna divisions.

The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 8.86 per cent from Monday’s 9.19 per as 5,193 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and the recovery rate rose slightly to 97. 08 per cent.

In September, the country reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and its highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.