Month-long forest and fruit tree fair Inagurated in Sylhet

One month-long forest and fruit tree fair Inagurated at Saheber Bazar of Sylhet Sadar Upazila on Friday (May 17) afternoon organized by SMS Hybrid Online Nursery.

Assistant Governor of Rotary International District 3282 Bangladesh, Staff Reporter of Asian Television Rotarian Shahjahan Salim Bulbul PHF attend the programme as a chief guest.

President of Rotary Club of kean Bridge Md. Fakhrul Islam was the main speaker in the event.

philanthropis Mohammad Alauddin presided over and moderated by commentator Zakaria Masood. Entrepreneurs M Mukhlishur Rahman, Kamal Ahmed, Mehdi Hasan Dib, Ahmed Sadiq Masum spoke as special guests.

Dilwar Hossain, former president of Saheb Bazar Traders Association of the area, Abdul Aziz, Intaz Ali, businessman Mohammad Ali, youth leader Taibur Rahman, Mostafa Ahmed, artist Zulman Ahmed spoke and were present at the event.

After the meeting, the Rotarians visited the various stalls of Bulbul Fair and planted a fruit tree sapling in the fair premises.