Storm hits venue, Bangladesh-USA series uncertain

The three-match T20 series between Bangladesh and the USA ahead of the T20 World Cup has fallen into uncertainty after the temporary cricket complex of the venue was destroyed due to a major storm.

All matches of the series were supposed to be held at Prairie View Cricket Complex in USA’s Houston on May 21, 23, and 25.

Peter Della Penna, a USA correspondent of ESPNcricinfo, posted a photo of the venue on his X account. In its caption, he wrote, “The start of the USA v Bangladesh T20I series scheduled for May 21 is currently in doubt after a major storm system ripped through the Houston area on Thursday. The majority of the temporary infrastructure recently installed at Prairie View Cricket Complex has been destroyed.”

Bangladesh’s World Cup preparation will fall short if the series is cancelled. However, the Tigers will get the opportunity to face India in an ICC warm-up match in New York on June 1.