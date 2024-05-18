Mamunul at DB office

Former Joint Secretary General of Hefazat-e-Islam Mamunul Haque went to the Detective Branch (DB) headquarters on Minto Road in the capital on Saturday.

According to DB sources, Mamunul went there around 6pm on Saturday to meet with Chief of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Harun Or Rashid.

Mamunul was released from jail on May 3. The Tejgaon Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Mamunul Haque from Jamia Rahmania Arabia Madrasa in Mohammadpur on April 18, 2021.

On April 30, 2021, a case was filed against Mamunul at the Sonargaon police station in Narayanganj, on charges of rape by his alleged second wife, Jannat Ara Jhorna.

Two cases were filed against Mamunul Haque with Paltan police station in the capital and Sonargaon police station in Narayanganj in connection with violence and the resort incident.

There are 37 cases against Mamunul in different police stations. He obtained bail from the High Court in several of the cases. He was granted bail by the High Court in the latest case on May 2.

Bail papers reached the jail in the afternoon.

After the completion of paperwork, he walked out of Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur on May 3.