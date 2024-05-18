Canada’s Indo-Pacific Trade Representative arrives Sunday

Canada’s Indo-Pacific Trade Representative Paul Thoppil on a three-day visit will arrive in Dhaka on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka on Saturday, during his visit in Bangladesh he will meet with officials and key partners to promote Canada’s commitment to the region through its Indo-Pacific Strategy.

The high commission said Thoppil will discuss to identify ways to expand and diversify trade between Bangladesh and Canada and explore how the two countries can work together to foster two-way investment.

On September 5, 2023, Canada announced the appointment of Paul Thoppil as the first Canadian Indo-Pacific trade representative, which will facilitate and promote the implementation of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy as it relates to trade, investment, and supply chain resilience.