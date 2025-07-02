ICT sentences Hasina to 6-month for contempt of court

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Wednesday sentenced former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to jail for six months on charge of contempt of court.

A three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, issued this order.

Meanwhile, Shakil Akand Bulbul, a leader of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), was sentenced to two months in a contempt of court charge.

This marks the first time Hasina has been sentenced in any case since she left office and fled the country 11 months ago.

The contempt case stemmed from a leaked audio recording of a supposed phone conversation between Hasina and Chhatra League leader Shakil. In the recording, a voice alleged to be Hasina’s is heard saying: ‘There are 227 cases against me, so I now have a licence to kill 227 people.’

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) later conducted a forensic analysis and confirmed the authenticity of the audio.

The Chief Prosecutor filed a contempt petition against Sheikh Hasina and Shakil Akand Bulbul On April 30. The tribunal accepted the complaint the same day and directed the accused to respond by May 15.

Later, the tribunal summoned them to appear on May 25.