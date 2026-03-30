Monthly stipend, sports card scheme launched for athletes

Bangladesh’s sporting landscape took a major leap forward on Monday as Prime Minister Tarique Rahman officially launched a groundbreaking athlete allowance and ‘Sports Card’ scheme, awarding Tk1 lakh per month to 129 national players in its first phase.

The initiative, unveiled at the Prime Minister’s Office, aims to strengthen financial security and elevate sports as a viable profession across the country.

A total of 500 athletes are set to be included soon, with performers from disciplines such as archery, boxing, athletics and volleyball already benefiting. Para-athletes, who have delivered notable international success, have also been prioritised.

In addition, medal-winning incentives have been introduced. Individual gold medallists will receive Tk3 lakh, silver Tk2 lakh, and bronze Tk1 lakh, while team events carry scaled rewards.

Players will undergo performance reviews every four months, ensuring accountability and sustained excellence.