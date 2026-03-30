Businessman found dead in Sylhet

The body of a businessman was recovered from a hotel in Sylhet on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mofazzal Haque Saurav, 32, owner of Tonni Kitchen, a hotel in Lamabazar area of the city.

Saurav was staying in a room on the fifth floor of Relax Inn, a residential hotel in the northern part of Dhopadighi area, said hotel staff.

Hotel staff noticed him hanging in the room around 3:30 pm and immediately informed police who broke open the door and recovered his body.

The body was sent to Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Khan Muhammad Mainul Zakir, Officer-in-Charge (acting) of Kotwali Thana.

He added that further legal action is underway.