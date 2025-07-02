Japan pledges $4.8 million through UNDP to support Bangladesh’s electoral process

Japan has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to provide JPY 695 million (approximately USD 4.8 million) in grant aid aimed at supporting free, fair, and inclusive national elections in Bangladesh.Bangladesh tourism guide

The agreement was signed on Wednesday at the Election Commission Secretariat in Dhaka by Japanese Ambassador SAIDA Shinichi and UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative Stefan Liller, in the presence of Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin and ISHIIZUKI Hideo, Director-General of the International Cooperation Bureau of Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

Under this initiative, the grant will be used to boost the institutional, technical, and operational capacity of the Bangladesh Election Commission, with a focus on:

Strengthening voter and civic education

Increasing participation among women, youth, and underrepresented groups

Promoting transparency and integrity throughout the electoral process

CEC Nasir Uddin welcomed Japan’s support, stating that the partnership would help reinforce democratic institutions and build public trust in the election system.

Ambassador SAIDA emphasized Japan’s commitment to Bangladesh’s democratic transition, saying, “Japan fully supports Bangladesh’s effort to carry out a peaceful and democratic political transition through free, fair, and inclusive elections.”

UNDP’s Stefan Liller called the grant a step toward holding peaceful and credible elections that reflect the will of the people, reinforcing shared democratic values between the partners.