2 killed in Habiganj road crash

Two people including a woman were killed and four others injured in a collision between a microbus and a truck on the Sylhet-Dhaka highway in Nabiganj upazila of the district today.

The deceased were identified as Anwara Begum, a resident of Pabna district and microbus driver Nayeem Ahmed Joy, 27, a resident of Subidbazar area in Sylhet city.

The incident took place around 8.30 am in Model Bazar area when a microbus collided head-on with a truck, leaving micro passenger Anwara and driver Joy dead on the spot and four others injured, said Parimal Dev, Officer-in-Charge of Sherpur Highway Police Station.

The injured were rushed to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.