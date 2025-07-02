Smriti Irani reveals why 2014 sequel to ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ shelved

As excitement builds for the 2025 return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti Irani has shared that a sequel to the beloved series was once planned for 2014—but she turned it down to serve in politics.

Speaking on We the Women with Karan Johar and Barkha Dutt in London, Irani revealed, “If you look at the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi journey in totality, the most well-kept secret about it was I had a contract to do it again in 2014, and I walked away from it because I had to serve in the Indian Parliament as a cabinet minister.”

She added that production was already in progress when her political path took a turn. “The set was ready, but there was a phone call from the Prime Minister’s Office that you have to take an oath,” she said.

Irani also mentioned she declined a film offer opposite the late Rishi Kapoor at the time. “I remember Rishi Kapoor telling me to leave now because to serve your country is a greater service than just doing a movie or doing television,” she recalled.

Originally launched in 2000 and created by Ektaa Kapoor, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi became a defining moment in Indian television history. Irani’s portrayal of Tulsi Virani turned her into a household name.

The show’s long-awaited revival is now scheduled for 2025, with Irani reprising her iconic role and Amar Upadhyay returning as Mihir. However, its July 3 premiere has been delayed. “Ektaa wanted some changes in the set… she’s a perfectionist,” said Upadhyay.