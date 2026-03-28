Bangladesh win first-ever compound gold in Asia Cup Archery

Bangladesh won first-ever gold medal in men’s compound team event of Asia Cup-World Ranking Tournament Stage-1 by beating Vietnam 231-225 in final held in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday.

Bangladesh team, comprising Himu Bacchar, Aishwarzo Rahman and Newaz Ahmed Rakib, won the first set by 57-55 and never looked back though they scored one less than Vietnam in the fourth set.

Bangladesh archery team was overall three above than Vietnam.

Bangladesh did not have a chance to reach the semi-final in the singles or mixed events of the tournament. However, in the compound men’s team category, Bangladesh archery team featuring Himu Bacchar, Aishwarzo Rahman and Newaz Ahmed Rakib reached the final with a consistent and confident performance and secured success by winning the coveted gold in Asian stage.

Bangladesh team is expected to return home on Sunday (March 29).