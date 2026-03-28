Speaker’s wife, veteran educator Dilara Hafiz dies at 78

Professor Dilara Hafiz, a distinguished academician and wife of Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment in Singapore. She was 78.

She breathed her last at Singapore General Hospital at around 1:30 PM local time, according to confirmation from BNP media cell officials.

A respected figure in Bangladesh’s education sector, Prof Hafiz built a notable career spanning decades. She began as a lecturer at Eden Mohila College and later served as principal of both Eden College and Suhrawardy College. She went on to hold key national roles, including Chairman of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) and Director General of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE).

Born on January 2, 1949, in Sunamganj, she completed her BA (Honours) and Master’s degrees in History from the Dhaka University (DU) in 1968 and 1969 respectively. Beyond her academic career, she was also known for her literary contributions, authoring works such as Dur Durante Achena Digante.

While widely recognised as the spouse of the Speaker, Prof Hafiz established her own legacy as an educator, administrator and mentor to generations of students.

Her body is expected to be brought back to Bangladesh on Sunday evening. The first namaz-e-janaza will be held at 11:00 AM on March 30 at the South Plaza of the National Parliament, followed by another funeral prayer after Zuhr at the central mosque in Dhaka Cantonment. She will be laid to rest at the Banani Military Graveyard.

She is survived by her husband, a son, a daughter, grandchildren and numerous admirers and well-wishers. Her passing leaves a significant void in the country’s academic and intellectual community.