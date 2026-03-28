Ahsan Habib assumes charge as RAB DG

Md Ahsan Habib Palash has taken charge as the 12th Director General (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), holding the rank of Additional Inspector General of Police. He officially assumed office on Saturday.

Palash joined Bangladesh Police in 1995 as an Assistant Superintendent of Police through the 15th BCS batch. He completed his foundational training at Bangladesh Police Academy.

During his career, he has served in several key units, including 4 APBN, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Chattogram Metropolitan Police and Sylhet Metropolitan Police. He also held postings in Rangamati, Shariatpur and Narayanganj districts.

In addition, he worked at Police Bureau of Investigation headquarters, where he handled both administrative and investigative responsibilities. He was later promoted to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and served in charge of Chattogram Range.

Palash has also contributed to international peacekeeping, taking part in UN missions in Kosovo, Liberia, Sudan and South Sudan.

In recognition of his service, he received the Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM ” Service).

Academically, he holds a BSS (Honours) and an MSc from University of Dhaka. He has also completed specialized training programs in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Vietnam and Malaysia.