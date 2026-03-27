Sheikh Farooq Ahmed nominated for councillor position from Barking and Dagenham, East London

Bangla Mirror Desk : Sheikh Farooq Ahmed, a prominent community leader, education enthusiast and social worker, has been nominated for the position of councilor of Britain’s renowned Green Party from the Barking and Dagenham area of ​​East London.

He has become a well-known and respected personality in the area due to his long-standing involvement in social and humanitarian work. He is actively involved in various religious, social and humanitarian organizations and continues to make significant contributions to the development of the community.

He is currently serving as the Religion Secretary of the Dagenham Islamic Welfare Association and is also a member of the Dagenham Faith and Belief Forum.

Sheikh Farooq Ahmed is one of the founders of the “House of Giving, Dagenham”. He is also associated with Darul Ummah Goresbrook, Dagenham. He is also associated with the Maldon District Islamic Culture Association (UK) and the Palash Seva Trust, working for social development.

His nomination has been received positively by the locals. Many in the local community have expressed hope that if elected, Sheikh Faruk Ahmed will play an important role in the overall development of the area with his experience and dedication.