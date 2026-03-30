Measles: Causes, symptoms, transmission, and increased risks for unvaccinated children

Health experts have raised fresh concerns over a resurgence of measles in Bangladesh, warning that the highly contagious viral disease poses a serious risk, particularly to children.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that primarily affects children. It is caused by the measles virus and spreads easily from person to person through respiratory droplets released when an infected individual coughs or sneezes.

According to specialists, measles is primarily spread through the rubella virus and can transmit rapidly via respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing. The disease typically begins with high fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by the appearance of a reddish rash across the body within a few days.

Unvaccinated children are at significantly higher risk because they lack immunity against the virus. The measles-rubella (MR) vaccine provides effective protection, but children who miss scheduled doses remain vulnerable to infection and its complications.

Doctors caution that measles weakens the immune system, leaving children vulnerable to further infections. Complications can be severe, including pneumonia, diarrhoea, malnutrition and even blindness. In some cases, patients may also suffer from ear infections, mouth ulcers and inflammation of the brain.

Health professionals advise that infected children should be kept in isolation for at least five days to prevent further transmission. Proper medical care, including vitamin A supplementation, is also essential as per a physician’s guidance.

Under the national immunisation programme, children in Bangladesh receive the measles-rubella (MR) vaccine at 9 and 15 months of age. However, experts warn that gaps in vaccination coverage continue to leave many children at risk.

Parents have been urged to seek immediate medical attention if their child develops fever and rash, and to ensure prompt hospital care if symptoms worsen.