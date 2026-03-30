Former DGFI director Afzal Naser arrested

The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested former director of DGFI, Md Afzal Naser, who is known to have been associated with the 1/11 government.

He was apprehended early on Monday (30 March) from a residence at House No 864, Road No 12, Mirpur DOHS in the capital.

DB Joint Commissioner Nasirul Islam confirmed the arrest. However, no official statement has yet been issued regarding the case under which he has been detained.

Earlier, the DB arrested two key figures of the 1/11 government—controversial army officers Lieutenant General (retd) Masud Uddin Chowdhury and Lieutenant General (retd) Sheikh Mamun Khaled. They are currently on remand.

The village home of Afzal Naser is in the Mojirkhil area of Senbagh upazila in Noakhali. He joined the army on 4 July, 1984. From March 2006 to March 2008, he served in the DGFI.