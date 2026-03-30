President, PM pay last respect to Speaker’s wife Dilara Hafiz

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, the Prime Minister and other national leaders on Monday paid their tributes to Professor Dilara Hafiz, wife of Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, on the premises of the Jatiya Sangsad.

The coffin of the deceased was brought to the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad at around 12:00pm and placed on a stage draped in black cloth.

On behalf of the President, Secretary to the President’s Office Khan Md Nurul Amin first placed a wreath at the coffin.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman also paid his last respects by placing a wreath.

Later, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman, Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal and Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni, along with whips GK Gaus, Rakibul Islam, Mia Nuruddin Ahmed, Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu, Akhtaruzzaman Mia and ABM Ashraf Uddin, paid tribute separately.

On behalf of the ruling BNP, party Secretary General and Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also placed a wreath.

Earlier, several leaders, including the Deputy Speaker, Opposition Leader, Chief Whip and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir paid tribute to the memory of the deceased.

Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed later expressed his gratitude to all and sought prayers for the eternal peace of his wife.

A namaz-e-janaza was held afterwards, attended by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, ministers, MPs, political leaders and people from different walks of life.

Earlier, the body of Dilara Hafiz was brought to Dhaka from Singapore.

She passed away on March 28 at Singapore General Hospital while at the age of 78.

Family members said that after the janaza at the South Plaza, her body would be taken to the central mosque at Dhaka Cantonment for another janaza before burial at Banani Military Graveyard.