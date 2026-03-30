After Eid, celebrate Baishakh with colours

Festivity fills the air this month. As the joyful celebration of Eid ul Fitr comes to an end, excitement builds for Pohela Boishakh, the Bengali New Year, which is just around the corner. This is a time when people across Bangladesh prepare to welcome the new year with happiness, hope, and vibrant traditions.

Baishakh is all about colour, culture, and celebration. From early morning processions to family gatherings, everyone embraces the spirit of the festival in their own unique way. Homes are decorated with bright designs, traditional motifs, and colourful ornaments that reflect joy and positivity. It is also a time when people choose lively and expressive outfits to mark the occasion.

Every year, Bishwo Rang eagerly awaits this celebration. Known for its bold use of colours and cultural designs, the brand prepares special collections that capture the true essence of Baishakh. Their outfits are a reflection of tradition blended with modern creativity.

Renowned designer Biplob Saha plays a key role in shaping these festive collections. He brings fresh ideas every year, creating Baishakh outfits using a wide range of colours like red, blue, yellow, and many more. According to him, Baishakh is not limited to the traditional white and red combination. Instead, it is a festival of diversity, where every colour tells a story and adds to the celebration.

This perspective has inspired many people to move beyond the usual styles and experiment with vibrant fashion choices. Bright saris, colourful panjabis, and unique designs are now becoming popular trends during Baishakh.

As the Bengali New Year approaches, the message is clear-celebrate life with colour, joy, and creativity. Whether through fashion, home decoration, or cultural activities, Baishakh is a time to express happiness in the most colourful way possible.