Opposition leader seeks to raise notice on July Charter Implementation Order

A lively procedural debate unfolded in the Jatiya Sangsad on Sunday after Opposition Leader Dr Shafiqur Rahman sought to raise a notice on a “July National Charter Constitutional Reform Implementation Order 2025”.

Rising on a point of order, Shafiqur said he had earlier been advised by the speaker to submit the matter in due form and had complied accordingly.

He urged the deputy speaker, who was in the chair, to allow discussion on the notice, citing its “utmost public importance” and referencing provisions related to convening the Constitutional Reform Council.

However, Chief Whip Nurul Islam and treasury bench lawmakers objected to taking up the issue immediately, arguing that parliamentary convention requires completion of the question–answer session and Rule 71 (matters of urgent public importance) before any such notice is discussed.

Chief Whip said the matter could be considered after Rule 71 proceedings, adding that the House should follow established practice to protect the rights of all members, particularly backbenchers who rely on question time and Rule 71 to raise constituency issues.

Shafiqur insisted he was acting in line with the rules, including Rule 64, and maintained that raising the issue at that moment was both his right and responsibility. He urged the chair to accept the notice without delay.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said it was within the speaker’s discretion to allow or defer the discussion, noting that no rights had been violated if the matter was scheduled after the ongoing business.

Opposition members pressed for immediate discussion, arguing that the issue—linked to a referendum and the implementation of the July Charter—was of exceptional national importance and should take precedence over routine business.

Responding to both sides, the speaker said the notice had been received and would be addressed in accordance with the rules. He reiterated that the House would proceed with Rule 71 first and then return to the opposition leader’s proposal.

“The notice will be duly considered after completion of the scheduled proceedings,” the speaker said, assuring members that a decision would follow.

The exchange highlights ongoing tensions between adherence to parliamentary convention and opposition demands for urgent debate on key political reforms.