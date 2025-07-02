Bangladesh sees record $30.32 billion in remittances in FY2024-25

Bangladesh received a record-high US$30.32 billion in remittances during the 2024–25 fiscal year, marking a significant 26.8% year-on-year increase compared to the US$23.9 billion received in FY2023–24, according to Bangladesh Bank data.

The inflow between July 2024 and June 2025 set a new benchmark as the highest annual remittance in the country's history. The growth trend was bolstered by rising use of official banking channels by expatriate workers, which is believed to have diverted remittance flows away from informal systems like hundi.

In June 2025 alone, Bangladesh received US$2.81 billion in remittances—an 11% increase from US$2.53 billion in the same month the previous year. The fiscal year’s highest single-month remittance was recorded in March, reaching US$3.29 billion, largely due to Eid-ul-Fitr-related transfers. That figure also stands as the highest monthly remittance Bangladesh has ever recorded.

Banking officials view this upward trend as a crucial support for the country’s foreign exchange reserves and for maintaining stability in import payments.

Here is the month-wise remittance inflow for FY2024–25:

March: US$3.29 billion

May: US$2.97 billion

June: US$2.81 billion

April: US$2.75 billion

December: US$2.64 billion

February: US$2.53 billion

October: US$2.39 billion

September: US$2.40 billion

August: US$2.22 billion

November: US$2.20 billion

January: US$2.19 billion

July: US$1.91 billion

The record-breaking remittance inflow is seen as a positive economic signal for Bangladesh, particularly at a time when managing foreign reserves and stabilizing the balance of payments remain key priorities.