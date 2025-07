Next indictment hearing against Hasina, 2 others on July 7

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 on Tuesday adjourned till July 7 the hearing on charge framing in a crimes against humanity case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two others for their crimes against humanity committed during the July-August Mass Uprising.

Two other accused are former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.