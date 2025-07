INGREDIENTS:

* Boneless chicken breast meat

* Beef bacon

* Spinach

* Sliced cheese

* Pepper

* Salt

METHOD:

1. Cut the chicken breast meat into thin slices, drain the water, add salt and pepper to it and mix well.

2. Spread the steamed spinach, bacon, cheese slices on the chicken and roll it tightly.

3. Mix well, boil in water for 10-15 minutes and serve.