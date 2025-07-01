Randhir Kapoor, Babita decide to reunite in later years

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has revealed that her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, have decided to spend their old age together after years of separation.

During a recent conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt, Kareena opened up about her parents’ equation, their journey, and how they have come “full circle” as a family.

Randhir Kapoor and Babita, who had a love marriage in 1971, separated due to compatibility issues but never divorced. Speaking about their decision to reunite, Kareena said, “That is something that has come a full circle for Karisma and me, which is absolutely, it’s like a divine kind of intervention which has happened.

Individually, I think both of them have been wonderful because I mean my father has always supported whatever I wanted to do in my life.”

She added that after years apart, they chose to spend their old age together “because that’s where their journey started and that’s where exactly they are together.”

Kareena also praised her mother, Babita, for breaking the glass ceiling within the Kapoor family by helping Karisma Kapoor become the first woman from the family to pursue a film career.

“In a marriage, a man does realise that a woman, the mother, is the primary caregiver, and if he does support the mother in a positive way, you can raise a couple of beautiful children. It does happen, but the men have to know what all the mother does and they have to give them the credit they have to support them,” Kareena said.

Calling her parents “the best,” Kareena added, “Everyone’s parents are the best parents in the world. Yes. And my parents are the best parents in the world.”

Randhir Kapoor and Babita’s love story began in 1969 when Randhir saw Babita on the sets of his father Raj Kapoor’s film *Sangam*. They began dating soon after and married in November 1971 with their families’ approval.

However, in 1988, Randhir returned to his parents’ home and never filed for divorce.

Reflecting on the separation, Randhir Kapoor told Hindustan Times, “She found that I was a terrible man who drank a lot and came home late, which was something she didn’t like. And I didn’t want to live the way she wanted, and she couldn’t accept me as I was, though it was a love marriage. So it’s okay. We had two lovely children to look after. She brought them up in the best way and they have excelled in their career. What else could I have asked for as a father?”

Kareena said that their decision to spend their later years together has been a meaningful chapter in their family journey.