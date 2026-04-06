Kangalini Sufia to be given special honour, Kanak Chapa Lifetime Achievement award

Two eminent figures of the Bangla music industry, Kangalini Sufia and Kanak Chapa, are set to be honored at the 20th edition of the TMSS Channel-i Music Awards 2025.

This year, Kangalini Sufia will receive a special honour, while Kanak Chapa will be awarded the Lifetime Achievement award.

The awards will be presented on April 7 at a grand programme to be held in the open premises of a five-star hotel in Bogura.

Project Director Raju Alim confirmed the honours, adding that awards will also be presented across 18 categories, recognising excellence in various facets of the music industry.

Expressing her feelings about receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, Kanak Chapa said that the recognition is both joyful and emotional for her after a long musical career.

Since the beginning of her journey, Kanak Chapa has delivered numerous popular songs. Her contributions, including playback singing in films, have significantly enriched the Bangla music repertoire. She has also received the National Film Award multiple times.

On the other hand, legendary folk singer Kangalini Sufia has captivated audiences for decades with her unique vocal style and deeply rooted songs. With iconic tracks like ”Buri Hoilam Tor Karone,” she has established a distinct identity in Bangla music. This special honor recognizes her outstanding contribution to the field.