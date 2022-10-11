Walton brings 4 new models of refrigerators

Walton has launched four new models of its premium series refrigerators with aesthetic designs and advanced technologies.

The features and technologies of the refrigerators include Syntho-Fresh and UV-C technology, intelligent germ terminator (IGT), smart control, ceramic-coated premium glass and elegant door handle, reports UNB.

Syntho-Fresh technology is used to keep fruits and vegetables fresh by mimicking the natural lights at specific wavelengths.

Also, the UV-C technology used in these new models protects refrigerated food from airborne viruses and bacteria. Intelligent germ terminator technology destroys airborne germs and eliminates unwanted odours.

The 244 to 268-litre refrigerators will be available in the domestic market from October for Tk40,590 to Tk46,990, according to a media statement.

Golam Murshed, managing director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries, unveiled the new products at Walton in Dhaka Sunday.