Govt working to ease business for MSMEs: Commerce Minister

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu has said the incumbent government is tirelessly working to ease business for the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) aiming to enable small and medium entrepreneurs to conduct business and trade without facing any barriers.

He said this while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar jointly organised by FBCCI, CPD, and GIZ Bangladesh at FBCCI Icon in the capital on Tuesday.

Titu said the government is working to simplify the process so that small traders can operate their businesses without facing any hurdles. He stressed the responsibility to ensure successful and smooth business ventures and highlighted the government’s focus on creating market access opportunities for traders.

The state minister laid special emphasis on ensuring an industrial and investment-friendly environment in the country to build a developed and smart Bangladesh by 2041. For this, the Ministry of Commerce would work in coordination with all the stakeholders including FBCCI, the country’s development organizations, and academicians.

He emphasized business process re-engineering to meet future challenges including facing the challenges of LDC graduation and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

FBCCI president Mahbubul Alam, BIDA executive chairman Lokman Hossain Miah, deputy head of mission of German Embassy in Dhaka Jan Janowski, FBCCI panel advisor and research director of Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Dr. Khondaker Golam Moazzem, FBCCI senior vice president Md. Amin Helaly, panel advisor of FBCCI Dr. Mostafa Abid Khan, Pran-RFL Group chairman Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, former comptroller and auditor general Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, FBCCI vice president Dr. Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, Md. Munir Hossain and others were present on the occasion.