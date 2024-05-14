Apsana Begum MP says the “UK has a responsibility to step up for the people of Gaza fleeing collective punishment”.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Apsana Begum MP has called on the Government to create a Visa scheme that allows Palestinian individuals affected by war to be allowed into the UK during a Parliamentary debate on a petition that was signed by over a hundred thousand people.

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse, said:

“In Gaza we are witnessing collective punishment, destruction, and displacement of human lives on a horrific and unprecedented scale.

“Millions are displaced but there is simply “no safe space” left for those fleeing from Rafah.

“How can it be that there are no safe routes for Palestinians to reach sanctuary in the UK, even if they have family here?

“There is no doubt that the UK has a responsibility to step up for the people of Gaza fleeing collective punishment, and yet shamefully this Government continues to choose complicity rather than compassion.“