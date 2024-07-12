A memorial service was held in London in memory of Eklimur Raja Chowdhury (Jitu Mia) of Jagannathpur

A prayer ceremony was held in London in memory of the recently deceased Eklimur Raja Chowdhury (Jitu Mia) of Jagannathpur. Eminent social activist, educationist, political personality, death wisher and former member of managing committee of Nayabandar Bimukhi High School and College, a mourning and dua mahfil was held in East London in memory of late Eklimur Raja Choudhury (Jitu Mia). On Sunday (July 7) afternoon at a restaurant in East London, the commemoration and doa mahfil program was presided over by ex-student, community figure Sadiq Ullah, organized by former students of Nayabandar Bimukhi High School and College of traditional Jagannathpur Upazila of Sunamganj district living in UK.

The meeting was conducted by Anwarul Haque Chowdhury.

The recitation and prayers from the Holy Quran were led by the school’s all-time meritorious student – ​​Akhtar Khan.

In this memorial meeting, he gave a memorial speech seeking the forgiveness of the soul of the recently deceased Eklimur Raja Chowdhury (Jitu Mia).

Professor Rafiq Ahmed, former teacher Arbab Hossain Kamali, community activist Jahangir Kamali, Michbah Uddin Chowdhury, Shah Dabir Kamali, Manik Mia Kamali, Mahim Ahmed, Redwan Khan, Faizur Rahman Chowdhury Fazlu, Ronak Ahmed, Former principal Muhammed Shahed Rahman, Mizan Chowdhury, Sheikh Mofazzal Hossain, Sheikh Mahbub Alam and Rajib Ahmed Khan and others.

Among others present in this meeting were academicians Ratan Kamali, Golab Mia, Abdur Rab, Ilyas Kamal Shafi, Ziaul Haque, Mizan Chowdhury, Mostak Chowdhury, Akhtar Khan,

Abdul Haque Kabiri, Abdul Raqib Runu, Jilu Mia, Abu Zafar Chowdhury Sumon,

Astak Ahmed, Habibur Rahman Chowdhury,

Anhar Ahmed and many others.

The speakers at the meeting in memory of Ekalimur Raja Chowdhury (Jitu Mia) who passed away recently said – although he is not with us today, but his great work done during his lifetime, self-identity or consciousness has remained in existence. His good deeds will be preserved among people.