Bus-microbus collision leaves 10 dead in Chattogram

At least ten people were killed and three more were injured in a collision between a bus and a microbus on Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram on Wednesday morning.

Seven of the victims died on the spot, and five among them were identified as Dilip Biswas, 43, Sadhana Biswas, 37, Aradhya Biswas, 7, Ashish Mandul, 50, and Durjoy Mandul, 18 — all hailing from Lohagara upazila. Three more died at the hospital.

The bus and the microbus collided around 7am in Chunti Jangalia area in the upazila, said Dohazari highway police station’s Officer-in-Charge Shuvo Ranjan Chakma.

A witness and one of the bus passengers, who sustained injuries, said the Chattogram-bound bus of Relax Paribahan lost control.

At one stage, the speeding Cox’s Bazar-bound microbus crashed into the bus, leaving seven people dead on the spot and six others injured, he said. Three of the six injured died upon being hospitalised.

Members from Lohagara Fire Service and police stations rescued the injured and sent them to the nearby hospitals.

The vehicular movement on the busy highway remained suspended as of filing this report around 9:30am.

Earlier on 31 March, five people were killed and six others injured in a deadly road accident in Chunti area.