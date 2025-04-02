Cox’s Bazar sees massive tourist influx during Eid vacation

Cox’s Bazar, the world’s longest natural sea beach is witnessing a massive surge in tourists as the extended Eid-ul-Fitr holidays bring in thousands of visitors.

The sandy shores of Laboni Point, Sugandha Point, and Kolatoli Point are teeming with holidaymakers, creating a vibrant carnival-like ambiance.

Tourists are indulging in various beach activities—some riding the waves on jet skis, others floating on inflatable tubes, while families and friends relax under colorful umbrellas, savoring the tranquil ocean breeze.

Hotels Nearly Full Booked

Abul Kashem Sikder, President of the Cox’s Bazar Hotel, Motel, and Guesthouse Owners’ Association, said around 90% of accommodations in more than 500 hotels, motels, and resorts were booked in advance.

“Our establishments can host up to 187,000 guests per day, and the demand is exceptionally high this Eid season,” Sikder said.

Robin, a tourist from Dhaka, said Cox’s Bazar is the top destination for Eid holidaymakers as it offers a perfect blend of excitement and relaxation by the sea.

Enhanced Safety Measures for Tourists

To ensure a safe beach experience, the Sea Safe Lifeguard organisation has deployed 27 trained lifeguards at Sugandha, Kolatoli, and Laboni Points—the busiest sections of the beach.

Imtiaz Ahmed, Field Team Manager of Sea Safe Lifeguard, said, “Our teams are on high alert, and we are running awareness campaigns to prevent accidents during sea bathing.”

Additional DIG Apel Mahmud of Cox’s Bazar Tourist Police said help desks have been set up at key points, and patrols have been intensified in coordination with district police to ensure security.

“Our goal is to ensure that every tourist enjoys a safe and hassle-free vacation and returns home with happy memories,” he added.