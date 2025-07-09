Aamir Khan on relationship with Gauri Spratt: “In my heart, I’m already married to her”

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Gauri Spratt, revealing that while the couple may not have formally tied the knot, he already feels emotionally committed to her.

Speaking to Screen, the 60-year-old actor said, “Gauri and I are really serious about each other, and we are in a committed space. We are partners. We are together. Marriage is something… in my heart, I’m already married to her. So, whether we formalise it or not is something I will decide as we go along.”

Aamir introduced Gauri Spratt to the public on his 60th birthday earlier this year. Gauri, who owns a salon in Mumbai, is also associated with Aamir Khan Productions. Since going public with their relationship, the couple has made several appearances together, including at the premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par, where they arrived hand-in-hand.

Reflecting on how they met, Aamir earlier told podcaster Raj Shamani that their relationship began unexpectedly. “Gauri and I met by mistake and we connected. We became friends, and love happened. I used to think I didn’t need a partner because I have my mother, kids, and siblings – so many close relationships.”

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, which hit theatres on June 20, 2025. The film is considered a spiritual sequel to his acclaimed 2007 release Taare Zameen Par.