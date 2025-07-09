‘Not only Hasina, AL should be brought under justice’

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that not only Sheikh Hasina, the Awami League should be brought under the trial process.

BNP has been the biggest victim of the Awami League’s repression, torture, killings, and enforced disappearances, he commented.

The party Secretary General made these comments while talking to reporters after visiting BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council members Dr Abdul Kuddus and Dr Sirajuddin at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in the capital on Wednesday.

“Sheikh Hasina was directly involved in the last mass killing.”

The BNP leader said the process of Sheikh Hasina’s trial has already begun. “We are hopeful that everyone involved in these killings, genocides, and fascist attacks along with her (Hasina) will be brought to justice.”

Fakhrul also mentioned that he himself had been accused in 112 cases and had gone to jail 13 times.

In response to a question, he said if there is any true force for democracy in Bangladesh, it is the BNP, and no other party has fought as strongly for democracy as the BNP has.

Fakhrul said Bangladesh needs an elected government that is connected to the people.

That is why, he said, BNP supports reforms and is taking part in the process and discussions with the National Consensus Commission.

Fakhrul said their party believes there is no conflict between reform and elections, and both can go on together.