CA directs completion of polls preparations by Dec

Chief Adviser (CA) Professor Muhammad Yunus has instructed that all preparations for Bangladesh’s upcoming 13th parliamentary election be completed by December this year.

Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser, Shafiqul Alam, announced the directive during a press briefing held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka at 8 pm on Wednesday. The briefing was convened to discuss progress related to the forthcoming national election.

Shafiqul Alam stated, “The Chief Adviser has directed that all election-related preparations be finalized by December.” Additional details on preparatory measures were also shared by Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

Highlighting the scope of these preparations, Shafiqul Alam noted that recruitment and training are underway for 17,000 new personnel across the police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and Coast Guard. The Chief Adviser emphasized that these processes must be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Addressing concerns over potential security challenges ahead of the polls, he added, “The Chief Adviser has instructed law enforcement agencies to enforce the law strictly over the coming months to prevent any deterioration in the law and order situation.”