Locals hand over AL leader to police in Sylhet

Local people handed over a local leader Awami League, which is currently banned from running its activities, to the police after confining him in Sylhet early Wednesday.

The AL leader, Pradip Roy, is the party’s Derai upazila unit general secretary and former chairman of the Derai upazila parishad in Sunamganj, according to the police.

Jalalabad police officer-in-charge Mohammad Harunur Rashid told that a group of local people nabbed Pradip from a residence of Londony Road in the city’s Subidbazar area at around 2:30am.

‘Receiving the news, our team rushed to the spot when the locals handed him over to us,’ he said.

The police officer said that accused in several cases, Pradip went into hiding after the July uprising.

‘The AL leader was handed over to a team of the Derai police station in the afternoon,’ he said on Wednesday.