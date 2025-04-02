Nearly 200 injured as villagers engage in multiple clashes in Habiganj

Nearly 200 people, including three policemen, sustained injuries as people from more than ten villages locked in clashes over two separate incidents in Bahubal upazila, Habiganj on Tuesday night.

The two clashes occurred during a similar timespan from 6pm to 9pm.

In one incident, a man from Baniyagaon village engaged in a heated exchange with another person from Chargaon village over “battery purchase.” As the news spread, people from both villages attacked the opposite side with local weapons. Some shops were also vandalised at Mirpur union of Bahubal upazila during the clash, local eyewitnesses and police sources claimed.

Seeking to gain an advantage in the fight, both sides called in combatants from nearby villages to join theirs sides. As a result, people from as many as 12 villages began attacking one another with sticks and other weapons.

Eight villages fought on the side of Baniyagaon village, and four others on the side of Chargaon village during the three-hour clash. Initial attempts by police failed to contain the violence. Later, joint forces of army and police brought the situation under control. Three policemen were injured when trying to intervene, while around fifty villagers sustained injuries.

Bahubal Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jahidul Islam confirmed that additional police deployment ensured peace was maintained.

The other incident concerned woman harassment. Police said, a man, again from Baniyagaon village, took his wife to visit a local tea garden in Mirpur union of the upazila. At one point three youths from the rival Chargaon village started sexually abusing the wife. The husband protested, leading to an altercation and ultimately a clash between people from both villages.

People from Jaipur village joined the fight on behalf of Baniyagaon village. Wielding of local weapons and throwing of brick chips resulted in injuries to over a hundred villagers. At 8pm, an army-police joint operation brought the situation under control.

Vehicular movement on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway was disrupted during the clash. Local Assistant Police Superintendent Jahurul Haq told reporters that legal actions will be taken against the culprits over the violent clash.

The situation remained tense at Mirpur union bazar area late into Tuesday night.