Indefinite transport strike called in Sylhet from Tuesday

Transport owners and workers in Sylhet have declared an indefinite strike across the district starting from 6:00 AM on Tuesday, demanding action on six major issues, including the reopening of stone quarries and amendments to the Road Transport Act.

The announcement was made on Monday evening at a press conference held at a hotel in Sylhet city by the Sylhet District Road Transport Owners-Workers Unity Council.

Reading from a prepared statement, Moynul Islam, president of the Sylhet District Bus-Minibus, Coach-Microbus Workers’ Union, alleged that transport workers and those engaged in stone-related businesses have long been neglected by successive governments.

He blamed a “government-backed syndicate” for the shutdown of stone quarries in 2018, which he said rendered millions jobless and triggered a “famine-like” situation in the region. “Instead of addressing the crisis, the government is spending billions to import stones from abroad,” he added.

Moynul also criticized recent amendments to the Road Transport Act-2018—particularly Section 36—and the outsourcing of vehicle fitness certification to private entities, calling them part of a deliberate attempt to undermine the transport sector.

He further alleged that law enforcement agencies regularly harass truck drivers and other transport workers under the guise of vehicle checks.

In protest, the council announced that all categories of public and freight transport—including buses, minibuses, coaches, microbuses, trucks, pickups, covered vans, CNG-run vehicles, three-wheelers, and stone-industry vehicles—will be taken off the roads indefinitely.

The six-point demand includes withdrawal of the economic life cap on vehicles under the Road Transport Act-2018, reopening of all stone quarries in Sylhet and lifting of lease suspensions, cancellation of private contractor authority over vehicle fitness certification, withdrawal of increased taxes on public transport and restoration of electricity to crusher mills and compensation for damaged equipment and removal of Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sher Mahbub Murad and an end to police harassment of goods transport drivers.

Transport leaders from various sectors were present at the press conference. The council warned that the strike will continue until all demands are fulfilled.