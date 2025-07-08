7 asst proctors appointed at SUST

Seven new assistant proctors have been appointed at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST).

An office order confirmed the matter on Monday (July 7) evening which was signed by Acting Registrar Kalam Ahmed Chowdhury.

It will take effect from the date of their accession.

The newly appointed assistant proctors are: Dr. Md. Rasheduzzaman, Associate Professor of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering; Dr. Muhammad Omar Faruk, Associate Professor of the Department of Petroleum and Mining Engineering; Farha Moon, Lecturer in the Department of Architecture; Afsana Begum, Lecturer in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering; Zubair Ibne Deen, Lecturer in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Md. Sadekin Islam, Lecturer in the Department of Statistics; and Mohammad Imran Hossain, Lecturer in the Department of Chemistry.

The order also mentioned that they will be entitled to duty allowances and other benefits in accordance with the rules.