Delays in elections will push country backwards: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has warned that any delay in holding national elections will only set Bangladesh further behind, stifling investment, eroding women’s safety, weakening the judiciary, and undermining law and order.

He stressed that the country urgently needs an elected government backed by the people.

Speaking on Monday afternoon at a prayer gathering and discussion event in Sylhet’s Pathantula area, organized by UK BNP President MA Malik, Fakhrul offered prayers for the recovery of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia and the long life of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

Fakhrul reminded the audience that Bangladesh’s struggle for democracy had not come easily. “Hasina did not simply step aside on her own. It took countless people’s struggles, sacrifices, and blood to rid ourselves of fascism. We fought for democracy,” he said.

Outlining his vision for Bangladesh, Fakhrul stated, “We want a country where people can speak freely, where there is freedom of expression, where women feel safe, young people have employment opportunities, and everyone has access to healthcare. For this, we have launched a new struggle, led by Tarique Rahman. Even as she remains unwell, our leader Khaleda Zia continues to guide us.”

Criticizing ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s government, Fakhrul said, “Hasina shut down democracy, voting rights, and newspapers. She stripped people of their fundamental rights. It was in such a situation that martyred President Ziaur Rahman introduced multi-party democracy, creating new opportunities. We are the party that declared independence. We want a democratic Bangladesh that creates jobs and becomes a developed nation.”

He highlighted BNP’s 31-point reform plan as a blueprint for Bangladesh’s future.

Fakhrul also thanked Dr Muhammad Yunus, head of the interim government advisory panel, for setting a timeframe to hold elections by February 26 following a meeting with Tarique Rahman in London.

Urging party activists to stay vigilant, he said, “Make sure no one can point fingers at us for land grabbing or extortion. Victory is assured, Inshallah. Get ready for elections. Reach out to the people so they understand there is no alternative to BNP.”

He further announced that Tarique Rahman would soon visit the very spot in Sylhet where Begum Zia once held a major rally.

Earlier in his speech, Fakhrul said he always makes it a point to visit Sylhet whenever possible. “Hundreds of years ago, Islam’s light spread here through Shahjalal and Shah Paran, who established truth, beauty, and justice. Thousands from across Bangladesh and abroad come to this sacred place,” he noted.

Fakhrul added that Sylhet holds a special place in BNP’s heart as it is home to Tarique Rahman’s in-laws. He concluded by remembering Ilias Ali and all other BNP leaders who have disappeared.