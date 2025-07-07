Le reve unveils largest 26th flagship store

Leading fashion and lifestyle brand Le Reve has launched its 3rd and largest flagship store in Dhaka. On July 3 the grand opening took place in a festive atmosphere at one of the city’s busiest and most central locations, Science Lab Mor, Plot No. 28/A, Holding No. 1, Dhanmondi-2.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve; M Rezaul Hasan, Founder Chairman of REVE Group; brand designers; team members; loyal customers; well-wishers; and invited guests.

MonnujanNargis, CEO of Le Reve, said, “This new store in Dhanmondi was inspired by the love and demand of our customers. Spread over three spacious floors, the new location is not only visually stunning from the outside it also offers an inviting, inspiring and stylish experience the moment you step in. We wanted to create a space where shopping becomes more than just a transaction,something joyful and expressive that blends fashion with lifestyle.”

She added, “For us, clothing is not just about fashion, it’s a powerful form of self-expression and confidence. We always aim to design pieces that empower individuals to be themselves. Every corner of this new store reflects that philosophy. It’s not just a store, it’s a more personal, relaxed, and inspiring shopping experience. And to celebrate the opening of this new flagship, we’re offering something special for our customers. On the grand opening day (July 3, 2025), shoppers will enjoy a 30% discount on purchases of Tk. 3000 or more. Additionally, from July 4 to July 6, customers will receive a 26% discount on purchases of Tk. 5000 or more in a single invoice. This is our way of saying thank you for your continued support.”