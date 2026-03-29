“Jashn-e-Chand Raat” celebrated in Melbourne

A vibrant cultural event titled “Jashn-e-Chand Raat,” organised for the Bangladeshi community in Melbourne, was successfully held yesterday in a festive and lively atmosphere. Celebrating the spirit and anticipation of Eid, the event witnessed an overwhelming response and enthusiastic participation from the community.

The programme featured a variety of attractions, including Eid Market, Henna Station, and a captivating Qawwali Night, offering attendees a unique and memorable experience.

The event was proudly supported by its Title Sponsor, Global Heights. Additional partners included Nexgen College, Motorpoint, Veloxpays, Mentors Global, AAHE, PIA, as well as Zahid Anwar, whose contributions were instrumental in the success of the event.

The event’s special moments were beautifully captured by Photography Partner Arnab Bhattacharjee, while cinematography was led by Sahil Da Kid, whose creative work added a dynamic and lasting touch to the celebration.

Among the food stalls “The Tasty Cottage” by Pritu was the best selling stalls.

Community partners such as Running Rover, Bangladeshi Syndicate, and Velvet Vine also played a significant role in enhancing the overall experience and engagement of the event.