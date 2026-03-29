Bangladesh Independence Day Event at UK Parliament highlights minority persecution

Ansar Ahmed Ullah

An event marking Bangladesh’s Independence Day was held on 23 March in the Jubilee Room at the House of Commons, bringing together senior Conservative Party figures, including the Party Chairman, Shadow Ministers, Members of Parliament, British-Bangladeshi community members, and party volunteers.

The event host, Bob Blackman MP, Conservative Member of Parliament for Harrow East, delivered a keynote address highlighting the enduring relationship between the United Kingdom and Bangladesh.

Welcoming attendees, Blackman emphasised the depth of ties between the two nations, describing the partnership as one built on shared history, strong people-to-people connections, and expanding economic and strategic cooperation. He noted that the vibrant British-Bangladeshi community continues to play a crucial role in strengthening this relationship.

“The bond between our two nations is unique,” he said, pointing to close diplomatic engagement, trade links, and cultural connections.

Blackman also addressed recent political developments in Bangladesh, raising concerns about democratic processes and the importance of safeguarding minority rights. Reflecting on political unrest and recent elections, he noted that questions had been raised by observers regarding whether the elections were fully free, fair, and competitive.

He further highlighted reports of violence and intimidation against minority communities, particularly members of the Hindu faith, describing such incidents as deeply troubling. “Nobody anywhere in the world should have to live in fear because of their religion or identity,” he said.

The MP reiterated that freedom of religion or belief is a universal human right, protected under international law and enshrined in Bangladesh’s constitution. He stressed that protecting all citizens, regardless of faith or background, is fundamental to building a strong and resilient nation.

Blackman underscored that the UK’s relationship with Bangladesh is strongest when grounded in shared values such as democracy, rule of law, human rights, and mutual respect. While welcoming commitments from within Bangladesh to uphold minority rights and pursue constitutional reforms, he emphasised that such commitments must be followed by concrete action.

“A stable, democratic and inclusive Bangladesh is a stronger partner for the United Kingdom,” he said, noting the importance of cooperation in trade, security, and addressing global challenges.

Concluding his remarks, Blackman reaffirmed the UK’s support for the people of Bangladesh in their aspirations for democracy, dignity, and opportunity, and called for continued engagement to strengthen bilateral ties.

The event served as both a celebration of Bangladesh’s independence and a platform for dialogue on the future of UK-Bangladesh relations.