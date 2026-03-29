Conservative Friends of Bangladesh celebrates various festivities

Ansar Ahmed Ullah

The Conservative Friends of Bangladesh hosted a celebration of Bangladesh’s Independence Day alongside an Eid reunion and Dol Purnima at the UK Parliament. The event took place on Monday, 23rd March, in the Jubilee Room at the House of Commons, and was attended by the Conservative Party Chairman, Shadow Ministers, MPs, British-Bangladeshi members, and other Conservative Party volunteers.

The programme was conducted by the organisation’s Co-Chair, Mehfuz Ahmed, with a welcome address delivered by Chair Anjenarra Rahman-Huque. Conservative Party Chairman Kevin Hollinrake MP delivered the keynote speech marking Bangladesh’s Independence Day and the festivals. He commended the community’s contributions.

Extending Eid greetings to Muslim members of the party, speeches were also delivered by Shadow Development Minister Wendy Morton MP, Shadow Housing and Communities Minister David Simmonds MP, Dame Harriett Baldwin MP, Jack Rankin MP, and event host Bob Blackman MP.

Speakers highlighted the historic relationship between Bangladesh and Britain, expressing the UK’s desire to see a prosperous and stable Bangladesh. They praised the progress made by the country and the significant contributions of British Bangladeshis across various sectors in the UK.

They also emphasised that Britain will continue to support Bangladesh in its development journey, noting that the Conservative Party has long maintained strong relations with the country.

In his remarks, Kevin Hollinrake MP encouraged more British Bangladeshis to become involved in the party.

Attendees included community leaders and party members such as Vice President Bajloor Rashid MBE, Cllr Salim Choudhury, Abdus Samad, Deputy Chair Sujit Sen, Abdus Hamid (Vice Chairman), Shamsul Islam Shelim, General Secretary Suhana Ahmed, Treasurer Hussain Rahim, Sabikun Nahar, Cllr Naz Islam, Cllr Abdul Mubin, Dr Josh Ahmed, Rab Hashem, Jom Jom Rashid, Islam Uddin, Adam Gheasuddin and others.