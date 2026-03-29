Smuggling syndicates threaten domestic shaving blade industry

Organized smuggling syndicates are orchestrating a massive evasion of state revenue that threatens to dismantle Bangladesh’s domestic shaving blade industry, placing thousands of jobs at risk.

Following the departure of a major multinational distributor, these criminal networks have flooded the market with contraband, forcing compliant manufacturers to endure huge losses and sparking an urgent call for government intervention to prevent industrial collapse.

The crisis within the domestic market reached a tipping point following the termination of the distribution agreement between Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Gillette India in Bangladesh on December 31, 2024.

While legal import channels have remained entirely closed for over a year, the retail and wholesale markets remain saturated with Gillette products brought in through illegal channels. This vacuum, created by the absence of a legal distributor, has been aggressively exploited by organized crime syndicates.

Their operations directly undermine compliant domestic manufacturers, specifically Sharp Blade, Champion Blade, Vidyut, and Matador. These local companies operate with integrity by importing raw materials legally and fulfilling all tax and VAT obligations, yet they now face an existential threat from cheap, tax-evading contraband.

Law enforcement agencies and military personnel have ramped up efforts throughout the year to stem the flow of illegal goods, with significant seizures recorded primarily in border regions.

On April 26, 2025, major newspapers reported that the Army and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized smuggled goods worth Tk 7.40 crore in Sylhet, which included a heavy volume of shaving blades.

On July 18, 2025, BSS reported that BGB and Army personnel recovered contraband valued at Tk 6 crore during operations in the Sylhet border areas.

On August 27, 2025, subsequent BSS reports confirmed the seizure of another shipment of smuggled goods worth Tk 4.63 crore in the Sylhet region.

On November 19, 2025, a leading television news report highlighted an operation in Chunarughat where Indian goods valued at Tk 3.5 crore were recovered from a sophisticated smuggling ring.

Investigations and field reports reveal that these syndicates are employing increasingly sophisticated logistical maneuvers to evade detection.

On October 23, 2025, a report from a leading national television station detailed how customs officials at the Benapole land port intercepted 1.1 million shaving blades, valued at Tk 1 crore, which were being smuggled under a false declaration of steel.

Further evidence of advanced criminal tactics emerged in the Chunarughat region, where smugglers have been found utilizing high-tech equipment, including GPS trackers. To bypass border patrols, these groups have resorted to physical concealment, hiding high-value Indian goods beneath heavy layers of stones and other construction materials.

The financial toll on legitimate manufacturers has reached critical levels, with sales declining sharply over the last year.

Talking to BSS, a senior official of a leading blade manufacturer detailed the severe damage being inflicted on the four major domestic players-Sharp Blade, Champion Blade, Vidyut, and Matador-noting that the scale of smuggling has reached unprecedented levels over the past 7 to 12 months.

“We are losing a huge amount of revenue every month. Gradually, our sales are declining. Especially over the last 7 to 12 months, smuggling has become massive,” he added.

He warned that the continued presence of tax-evading contraband threatens more than just the survival of local factories.

It jeopardizes the job security of thousands of industrial workers and the substantial tax and VAT contributions these businesses provide to the national treasury, he added.

In response to the growing threat, he said, they have officially sought the highest levels of government intervention.

A formal letter has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs urging immediate and decisive administrative action to halt these illegal operations, he added.

He mentioned that they are urging the government to dismantle the organized syndicates responsible for the illicit trade.

He emphasized that immediate intervention is essential to protect national revenue, restore fair market competition, and prevent the total collapse of the domestic shaving blade manufacturing sector.