Youth dies in Sylhet fire

A 21-year-old man was killed after sustaining burns in Sylhet’s Biswanath Upazila.

Khaled Ahmed, son of Lal Mia from Karpara village in Daulatpur Union, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka early Sunday (6 July).

Khaled was employed at a local car workshop.

According to local sources, Khaled returned home from work on the night of Thursday (3 July). After dinner, he went to sleep in his room. At around 2am, neighbours heard Khaled’s screams and rushed to his aid, discovering his body engulfed in flames.

In a desperate attempt to escape, Khaled leapt into a pond nearby with his body on fire. He was rescued and initially taken to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital before being transferred to Dhaka for special treatment.

Enamul Haque Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Biswanath Police Station, initially said that it appears to be an accident.

He mentioned that Khaled was working as a car repairman and had a mobile phone attached to his body. The fire could have been caused by a cigarette or similar incident.

“An investigation is ongoing,” Enamul added.

While the police have described the death as an accident, local residents claimed that there may be more to the story.

Several believe Khaled set himself on fire by pouring petrol on himself, citing the absence of fire damage to his room or furniture, as suspicious.

However, his family has not commented on the matter.