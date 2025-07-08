Amari Dhaka announces

Amari Dhaka is hosting a Marine Feast from July 1 to July 31 at its signature restaurant Amaya food gallery. The feast will feature a wide variety of fish and seafood fusion dishes that are sure to satisfy any seafood lover’s taste buds. Amaya Food Gallery will be transformed into a seafood lover’s paradise during the feast.

Whether you are a passionate foodie, an adventurous eater, or simply curious to discover new tastes, the Fish Feast have offers for everyone. Experience the warmth of hospitality, savor authentic dishes, and learn about the cultural significance behind each delicacy. From traditional recipes passed down through generations to innovative fusion creations, this festival will showcase the depth and richness of marine food.