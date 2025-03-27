All must uphold spirit of Liberation War: Speakers at UK Bangla Reporters Unity meeting

UK Bangla Reporters Unity celebrated Bangladesh’s Independence Day on 26 March at a venue in Vallance Road, East London. President Sajidur Rahman presided over the discussion, while General Secretary Mizanur Rahman Miru conducted it.

Amir Khan, chief guest, the heroic freedom fighter, in his speech, recalled the sacrifice of the 1971 martyrs and the immense sacrifice and role of the heroine mothers and sisters. He recalled the long memories of the Liberation War of 1971 from the battlefield of Sector 4 and became overwhelmed with emotion.

Recitation artiste Fahmida Khatun recited poet Shamsur Rahman’s poem “O Swadhinata,” and Shahed Rahman recited his poem “I am looking for independence.”

Former President of UK Bangla Reporters Unity Dr Ansar Ahmed Ullah, Founder President Muhammad Shahed Rahman, Vice President of Reporters Unity Shaheda Rahman, Media and IT Secretary A Rahman Oli, Organising and Training Secretary Suez Mia, Member Shamim Ashraf also spoke on the occasion. The speakers highlighted the significant role of expatriate Bengalis from various countries around the world, including the United Kingdom, in the War of Liberation. They also presented an overall picture of the role of journalists in the Bangladesh Liberation War.

The speakers proposed organising a seminar in the future to highlight the sacrifices of local and foreign journalists during the 1971 independence movement. A prayer was offered, seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of the 1971 martyrs.

Columnist Ziaul Syed, Reporters Unity’s Assistant Secretary SKM Ashraful Huda, Suhel Ahmed, Journalist Munna Miah, Muhammad F. Islam, Syed Mamun, and many community activists, journalists, and cultural activists also participated in the discussion.

Before the Iftar, Kabirul Islam conducted a prayer seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of 30 lakh martyrs of the Liberation War and peace in the world. Reporters Unity member Mizanur Rahman Khaled recited from the Holy Quran at the beginning of the meeting.