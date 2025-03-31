Hindu Aid UK hosts Gala Dinner for charity

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

London – Hindu Aid UK hosted an inspiring and successful Gala Dinner on 29 March 2025, bringing together community leaders, artists and supporters for an evening of culture, philanthropy and celebration. The event, held to support charitable projects in the UK and overseas, featured a captivating programme filled with musical performances, speeches, and cultural showcases. The programme was beautifully hosted by by Nandita Saha, Chonchu Deb Gupta (Joyeta) and Ranjita Sen. The evening commenced with a warm welcome and Gita Path, setting a spiritual and uplifting tone. Guests were treated to a selection of snacks ensuring a warm and enjoyable start to the event. Chief Coordinator Dr Sukanta Maitra delivered the welcome message, followed by a chorus performance by Hindu Aid Members, directed by Chonchu Deb Gupta (Joyeta). An opening speech by Mihir Sarkar highlighted the organisation’s background, aims and objectives. This was followed by a speech from Sir Stephen Timms (MP), who addressed the audience on the importance of charitable initiatives and community engagement.

The audience was then treated to a variety of musical performances, including vocal renditions by Ranjita Sen, Sanjoy Dey, Sharmila Das, Gouri Chowdhury and Laboni Barua, along with a moving recital of religious verses performed by children, conducted by Shuchishmita Maitra and directed by Nandita Saha.

Following Laboni Barua’s performance, Dr Sunil Roy and Dr Chitta Chowdhury were honoured with the Excellent Philanthropist Award in recognition of their outstanding contributions to charitable causes.

The event also featured a special segment where children participated in Samar Saha’s lyrical performance, showcasing their artistic talents. Dance performances added vibrancy to the evening, with Arthika Saha, Prerona Mondal, Shuvosri Sarkar, Nigi and Aditya Roy delivering mesmerising routines.

The programme also included a speech on Hindu Aid UK’s journey and impact by Shantanu Das. A significant highlight of the evening was the presentation on future projects by Ajit Saha, reinforcing Hindu Aid UK’s commitment to supporting underprivileged communities. Tapan Saha also shared insights into the organisation’s overseas initiatives. The event included a special recognition ceremony honouring key contributors and sponsors who have supported the mission of Hindu Aid UK. Anupam Saha led this segment, underscoring the importance of community-driven efforts in making a difference. The contributions of sponsors and the hospitality team, including Royal Mitra, Komol Saha, and others, were acknowledged for their invaluable support.

As the evening progressed, guests were served dinner. As the night drew to a close, Sujoy Saha, the organisation’s treasurer, made a heartfelt funding appeal, urging attendees to continue their support. The event concluded with a final vocal performance by Abanti Sithi and Amith Dey, leaving the audience inspired and motivated.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks from Dip Sharma and Chinmoy Chowdhury, who expressed gratitude to all performers, speakers, sponsors, volunteers, and attendees for their unwavering support. The event coordination was led by Ajit Saha. The funds raised from this event will be used to expand charitable projects and continue the organisation’s mission of providing humanitarian aid and promoting social development.